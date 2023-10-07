Chris Hemsworth has revealed his risk of Alzheimer’s disease and how it changed his life

Chris Hemsworth revealed that he had to make changes and adjustments to his daily routine after learning of his increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Superheroes also have weaknesses, but they are always ready to face them. This is what the “Thor” star proved. Chris Hemsworthfrom A year ago, he discovered a major security vulnerability that threatened his quality of life.: You are more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. He is distinguished by his flawless physical appearance and steel muscles. The actor revealed to Men’s health Who had to make changes and adjustments to their daily routine since then.

On the magazine’s 35th anniversary, the Australian was one of those named as one of 35 men who embody strength in all its forms. Everyone might think that there seems to be nothing strange about Hemsworth’s genetics, even Hemsworth himself. Until he decided to take a genetic test for Nat Geo’s longevity documentary series “Limitless with Chris Hemsworth” and got some unfortunate surprises.

The test revealed that he had two copies of the APOE e4 gene, which is linked to an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease. The actor admitted that this discovery affected him so much that it led him to change his life, from the smallest actions. “You always think you’re going to live forever, especially when you’re young.”Hemsworth reflects on “Without Limits.”

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth, pictured from their vacation in Spain. (Instagram)

However, the husband of the Spanish actress Elsa Pataky I learned that although he is 8 to 10 times more likely to contract this disease than other people, it has not been definitively condemned. In fact, for the “Limitless” series’ longevity specialist, Dr. Ati, Hemsworth already has an advantage after hearing the news that he’s 40. He explained that “This will motivate you to take action today that most people your age would never think about until they are 50 or 60.”

The hope of reducing his chances of developing a difficult disease like Alzheimer’s pushed him to open a new path in his life, he says, which strongly encouraged him to do everything he could to fight.

Moving forward, Liam Hemsworth’s brother says he has resorted to being more self-aware. “I’m incorporating more solitude into my life.”revealed to Men’s health this week. “I’ve always been fairly consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking some time for yourself without any external sounds or stimuli and spending time in stillness.”

The “Thor” star became more isolated in his life and became more self-conscious. (Getty Images via AFP)

Although the film producer did not leave aside the exercises that he enjoys so much in his life, he explains that he had to make changes in the type of his training routine, because he was always interested in challenging his body through them. “My weight fluctuates a lot due to different roles. I am now lifting less weight than before,” he told the magazine. “I’m incorporating more cardio and resistance training, which I now prefer much more than heavy bodybuilding sessions.”

In addition to physical exercises, he believes it is important to highlight that he also takes care of training and improving his mental health on a daily basis, as “Any work I do for my brain health benefits the rest of my body: we turn it into something positive.”

Practicing mindfulness or mindfulness is a mental exercise that you incorporate into your lifeEspecially during a sauna or ice shower, where he performs meditation and breathing work. “For me, my favorite mindfulness practice comes from indulging in physical activities that allow me to be fully present and force me to get out of my head and into my body, especially surfing,” he said.

Hemsworth hopes his statements will inspire more people to pay attention to their brain health, get preventive screening and start improving their daily habits. “I don’t want to keep running. I want to be here and appreciate everything that is in front of me,” he concludes.