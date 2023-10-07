Karen Leon admits she’s “in trouble…” with Hermosillo and gives her reasons | News from Mexico

Hermosillo, Sonora: Speaking of his album “Local treatment” In Bibi’s office, Karen Lyon admitted as much “” (Uncontrollably in love) with Hermosillo, his hometown It’s called “his farm”.

“I have crazy love, I’m really stuck with Hermosillo, Sonora, my ranch (sic),” Karen declared.

Why was Karen Leon “assaulted” by Hermosillo?

He explains that it is understood among the people of Hermosillo as a feeling. He exemplified this by saying that each person in his country of origin has distinctive features such as food, however, he mentions this in the case of Hermosillo “We have so much talent, we are so special that we don’t want to look like everyone else.”.

You may be interested in: Carín León went viral in Rondalla for EL IMPARCIAL during its beginnings

He mentioned that there are good Sonoran artists like Natanael Cano, Nodalamong many talented people but none of them look alike.

Let’s see what Natanael Cano does, what Christian Nodal does, none of them are the same, there is a lot of diversity, a lot of talent.”

It is also clear that in coexistence you can come together Many different types of friends In one group.

You’re in carne asada, you’re a good cowboy, you’ve got a rocker next to you, a cholo in front of you and they’re good dancers too.

Additionally, he feels this is reflected during gatherings in the type of songs played, with a variety of genres on the playlist.