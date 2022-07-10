July 10, 2022

Chivas confirmed lining up to receive Atletico San Luis

Cassandra Curtis July 10, 2022 2 min read

MX . League

The rojiblancos had no margin for error at the start of the season, after a bitter draw against FC Juárez.

by Aldo Miranda

© @chivasChivas lined up against San Luis confirmed

Chivas de Guadalajara had tough days after the start of the inaugural 202 . Championshiptwo They drew goalless against FC Juárez considering that the only mission is to fight for the title at a level that allows them to excite the crowd, in this match. Round 2 against Atlético de San Luis, coach Ricardo Cadena You are bound to achieve good results at home.

The Sacred Flock will face Potosinus on Saturday 9 July after learning the details of Jose Juan Macías’ operationAnd the Who will miss the remainder of 2022 and will stop exercising for a period ranging between seven and nine months, due to a problem in the cruciate ligament of his right knee, which was injured by the helmsman. Atlético will benefit from its attacking options such as Angel Zadavar or Paulo Yerezár While some other signatures are made.

For this important commitment at Akron Stadium that protects their fans, Cadena will adjust his defensive equipment to try to take three key points in his aspirations. Miguel Jimenez will play in the goal. In defense Hiram Mir with Gilberto Sepulveda, Gilberto Orozco Chiquite, Carlos Cisneros and Christian Calderon. In the midfield will be Lalo Torres, Fernando Beltran and Roberto Alvarado. In front of Alexis Vega with Angel Zaldivar.

Chivas squad vs San Luis

For Guadalajara, the championship will not be easy because of the few inclusions that it has achieved,But also because Cadena’s work will be carefully monitored by the board of directors, this must be remembered Sporting director Ricardo Pelaez also met with other coaches before giving the young Mexican strategist a job.

