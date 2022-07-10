Cuba remains at the gates of the World Championships in the United States – SwingComplete

Written by Jasel Porto

Cuba lost its unbeaten record when it fell to Curaçao 3 x 1 in the final of the Punta Cana Regional Championship. In this way, I left them with the desire to fulfill the dream of a Little League World Series championship in the United States.

Little Santa Clara’s Sugar Leopards started on the right foot of the game after the first half of their bowler Elvis Herrera in the same opening class. And he himself began with a wide dominance over his rivals, combining powerful fastball with extremely powerful pitches.

But Curaçao equalized in the second half and then scored two goals in the fourth, which proved decisive in the end.

The ones led by Jose Ganoza were limited offensively, and only had another significant moment in the third act after two runners were left in circulation.

Thus, Curaçao defeated Cuba again in the decisive match of the U-12 World Finals, which will be held as usual in the American city of Williamsport. Little League World Series will have 16 teamss, and will start on August 17th.

Curaçao team celebrates victory over Cuba.

Despite the defeat in the unmissable match, and Cuba not yet winning at the international level, regardless of the category, we must acknowledge the impressive performance of this team in the Dominican competition.

Not only did they participate in this crucial match unbeaten, they comfortably won almost every match.

