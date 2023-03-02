China welcomes a major Putin ally

American consumer confidence is collapsing. Top 10 beaches in the world in 2023. The most powerful phrases from Shakira’s interview. Here’s what you need to know to start the day. First the truth.

1. China welcomes a key Putin ally

China is preparing to welcome a key authoritarian ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin on a state visit amid warnings from US officials that Beijing would consider aiding Moscow in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will hold talks with Chinese officials in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday at the invitation of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

2. Declining American consumer confidence

American consumers felt very bad about the economy in February amid rising interest rates and concerns about a potential recession, according to the latest survey data released Tuesday by the Conference Board.

3. Viva Air trapped hundreds of passengers

Hundreds of travelers protested on Tuesday at several major airports in Colombia after they were caught off guard by the sudden cancellation of flights by the Colombian airline Viva Air.

4. A minority opinion about COVID-19

Three informed sources told CNN that the Energy Department’s low-confidence assessment that Covid-19 likely originated from a lab leak in China remains a minority opinion within the intelligence community.

5. Electoral Reform in Mexico: Why the Controversy?

The so-called “Plan B” of President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador’s electoral reform – approved by the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies – continues to generate fierce debate in the country, as calls for the intervention of the Supreme Court of Justice grow, months before the start of a new cycle of general elections.

Groupe writes to Formula 1 regarding “ongoing concerns” about sports laundering in Bahrain

A leading human rights group has written to the CEO of Formula 1 expressing deep concern about the role sport plays in “sportswashing” ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix: when governments use sporting events to give their country an image around the world, it is often to deflect Attention to alleged wrongdoing.

The world’s 10 best beaches in 2023, according to Tripadvisor

The list of beaches is part of the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards, which are determined by the millions of reviews submitted by travelers throughout 2022. There is a beach in Cuba that is on the list.

Season 3 of “The Mandalorian”: a summary, when will it be released and how many chapters will it have

Attention, fans of the Star Wars universe: the new season of “The Mandalorian” is very close, and here we have all the details on the premiere.

These are the best pictures of the year, according to the 2023 Sony World Photography Awards

An aerial photo of a volcano, a shot from inside a destroyed building in Ukraine and a photo of a dog were among the best photos taken around the world last year, according to the jury at the prestigious Sony World Photography Awards.

The 10 most powerful phrases from Shakira’s interview

Shakira’s interview with Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo, in which she talks about how music saved her after her breakup with former soccer player Gerard Pique, left several sentences about her recovery process and her music.

30

The White House has ordered federal agencies to remove the TikTok app from all government devices within 30 days.

“What do people want to know… Does it hurt? Hell, yeah, it hurt.”

Chris Rock talks about slapping Will Smith at the Oscars: He’ll have a live special on Netflix on March 4, where he’ll reference the episode of Will Smith slapping him at the Oscars, according to Netflix.

What will transportation look like in 2050?

One mobility expert says that self-driving vehicles will be popular in 2050, and so will supersonic travel. What is the impact of these means of transportation on the environment?