He complained about what his co-worker ate on the plane and it went viral: ‘It went too far’

It seems the scene from the movie And where are the blondes?, in which one of the game’s protagonists prepares to devour various menu options in a restaurant, including some ribs, is not left alone in imagination. Recently, a woman’s tweet went viral on that network after that Share the dish that a classmate intends to eat on the plane.

“There is no chance for this guy next to me to eat an entire set of ribs on this plane.”, the young woman wrote on Twitter and attached the text with a photo of the uncomfortable moment. “He’s gone too far.”

In the posted photo, which appears to have been taken discreetly to prevent anyone from noticing, it can be seen that they were actually inside a plane with the person next to them. On his legs was a cardboard box containing fast food.

In this sense, they were not just ribs. The container, which had the shape and size of a large pizza, even though it had ribs in it, was Accompanied by a piece of meat with sauce and a generous portion of French fries.

A picture of the dish that went viral on social media Twitter / @lannatolland

As often happens, the girl’s message, which has more than five million retweets, As shown New York PostIt got thousands of likes and hundreds of comments. Among them, a woman asked about a piece of food seen in the photo besides a potato. It seems it can be Corn cob or corn smeared with butter and cheese.

According to the same medium, the woman received numerous messages from Twitter users who disagreed with the position of resentment and rejection that she identified. With this arrangement, many criticized that the man was just trying to eat his plate and that the photo was superfluous, and many even encouraged it. “I would love to do that” and “I agree” were some of the texts, while someone went further and said: “You’re angry because he didn’t share the food with you.”.

Traditionally, airlines offer a varied menu during flights unsplash

However, others supported the girl’s refusal position and shared similar anecdotes, and one of them wrote that, in his opinion, in terms of travel, only coffee and a croissant are right.

The post on social networks opened the debate about whether it was appropriate or wise to bring junk food on the plane. Depending on the travel distance, Airlines traditionally provide a menu for passengers. In this way, whether it is breakfast, lunch, dinner or a snack, flight attendants walk the plane from start to finish to serve people. Some menus are designed for people with celiac disease and even for vegetarians.

In addition, these food options will vary depending on the type of ticket being paid for. In the last decade, airlines have implemented a low-cost or cheaper method, which, in principle, only includes the possibility of air travel, but does not provide for the consumption of drinks or food, unless they are paid extra.

Nation