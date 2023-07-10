July 10, 2023

Checks of up to $1800 dollars will be received in the United States to those who meet the requirements: Check if you are eligible

Winston Hale July 10, 2023 2 min read

Continue Sending checks for $1800 dollars in July to US residents fulfills the requirements.

We tell you here and now who is eligible and when the money will arrive.

The SSA released it last January Benefits will increase by 8.7% in 2023 Thanks to the increased Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA).

Hence, eligibles will notice their monthly checks increase and the corresponding July will arrive in a few days.

Who will receive $1800 from Social Security in July?

In its published official data, the Social Security Administration in the United States promised that every retiree would receive in July. Average check worth $1800 dollars.

However, this number can sometimes be exceeded if the beneficiary meets additional requirements, particularly higher retirement age and accumulated work credits.

Who is that You will receive the checks on July 12th For Social Security beneficiaries, the date of birth ranges from 1 to 10 days.

remaining, They will receive their checks on Wednesday, July 19th and 26th It is for those whose date of birth is between 21 and 31.

Will SSI checks also come in July?

Not coming this month Fees for SSI Recipients Because it was brought forward to the last day of the previous month.

This type of assistance is usually given on the first day of each month, which coincides with a weekend, which is why 2 payments were received in June and none in July.

If you’re eligible for SSI benefits but your payment hasn’t arrived yet, you can Request it from here Follow the instructions given to you.

Conversely, if you think you meet the requirements and are not applying to receive payments from the Supplemental Security Income Scheme From this link You can make an appointment online and do it.

yes, Some states offer some increases in allowances SSa makes payments to SSI recipients every month.

The increased number of people receiving these monthly benefits averages $140 dollars in more than 30 states.

These are States administer their own SSI supplemental payments:

  1. Alabama
  2. Alaska
  3. North Carolina
  4. South Carolina
  5. Colorado
  6. Connecticut
  7. South Dakota
  8. Florida
  9. Georgia
  10. Idaho
  11. Illinois
  12. Indiana
  13. Kansas
  14. Kentucky
  15. Louisiana
  16. Maine
  17. Maryland
  18. Massachusetts
  19. Minnesota
  20. Missouri
  21. Nebraska
  22. NY
  23. New Hampshire
  24. New Mexico
  25. Ohio
  26. Oklahoma Oregon
  27. Texas
  28. Utah
  29. Virginia
  30. Washington
  31. Wisconsin
  32. Wyoming

Here you can Find all information About that, who is entitled to these payments, how they work and how to claim them

