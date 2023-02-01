Celine Dion’s sister referred to the singer’s state of health

in early december, Celine Dion He shocked the world with a heartbreaking video in which he confirmed that he had to cancel all appearances on his tour due to suffering from a rare and incurable neurological disease.

“I have had health issues for a long time and it was very difficult for me to cope and talk about everything that happened to me. I was recently diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects 1 in a million people although we are still learning about this Rare disease, except that we now know what was causing all the cramps I was having.”

Now your sister Claudette break the silence with Montreal Journal Where he indicated the current state of health of the artist, who is surrounded by his medical team 24 hours a day.

“I trust that life will give you back what you gave. Because she is a very smart girl, very generous and talented. And in love with life, too.”

Celine Dion with Claudette in a file photo

Credit: Getty Images

Debt She admitted that she had not seen the singer or her brothers for two years, who decided to move away from them when the disease was already evident.

Although his family does not lose hope and is confident that he will recover soon, Claudette He indicated an uphill race Celine Dion As a reason for this health problem that today keeps it away from people’s eyes.

For Claudette, her sister’s condition is the result of a demanding career that began shortly before adolescence.

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“It started when he was 12,” he said, “he hadn’t quite reached adolescence.”

Stiff Person Syndrome (SPR) causes the muscles of those who suffer from it to tense uncontrollably and involuntarily. The disease causes the patient to become a sort of “human statue”, gradually locking the body into rigid positions that end up preventing him from walking or speaking.

