February 1, 2023

Celine Dion’s sister referred to the singer’s state of health

February 1, 2023

in early december, Celine Dion He shocked the world with a heartbreaking video in which he confirmed that he had to cancel all appearances on his tour due to suffering from a rare and incurable neurological disease.

“I have had health issues for a long time and it was very difficult for me to cope and talk about everything that happened to me. I was recently diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome, which affects 1 in a million people although we are still learning about this Rare disease, except that we now know what was causing all the cramps I was having.”

