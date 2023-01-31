Dianara Torres fulfills a dream that was cut short with Marc Anthony in this way

Model Torres Dayanara 48 years old is one of the most recognizable faces in the region. The former beauty queen has appeared on television and is also very active on social networks amassing over a million and a half followers who are aware of her moves.

Torres Dayanara was married Mark Anthony In the 2000s, together they have two sons, Cristian and Ryan Muñiz, who were also invited to their father’s wedding last weekend with Nadia Ferrera. Many years have passed since their separation and it seems that the relationship between them is cordial.

Torres Dayanara She said several months ago on the TV show “El Gordo y la Flaca” in which she participates that she wishes her ex-husband all the best. Mark Anthony. The fact is that the model is going to the Philippines to record a movie and before that she met her maternal family and her two children in Puerto Rico.

Dayanara Torres with her two children. Source: instagram @dayanarapr

The reason for the meeting was to celebrate the 22nd birthday of his eldest son Cristian Muñiz, which is February 5, but due to scheduling and travel issues, they preferred to move the event forward a few days. Because, Torres Dayanara Share the photo album on social networks and comment: “Happy Birthday! To my favorite eldest son! @cris_muniz_torres I couldn’t be prouder. I love you… I wish you another year full of more blessings and love.. May the accomplishments with your talent and effort continue to achieve.” .. “.

finally, Torres Dayanara He has made it clear that he always wanted a united family, and now thanks to his partner Marcelo Gama he has made it happen. “Walk Mio Amor ???? Thank you for always loving and understanding my boys and showing them the importance of a united family… This Christmas is very special!”