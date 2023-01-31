January 31, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Dianara Torres fulfills a dream that was cut short with Marc Anthony in this way

Lane Skeldon January 31, 2023 2 min read

Model Torres Dayanara 48 years old is one of the most recognizable faces in the region. The former beauty queen has appeared on television and is also very active on social networks amassing over a million and a half followers who are aware of her moves.

Torres Dayanara was married Mark Anthony In the 2000s, together they have two sons, Cristian and Ryan Muñiz, who were also invited to their father’s wedding last weekend with Nadia Ferrera. Many years have passed since their separation and it seems that the relationship between them is cordial.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Find out Jennifer Lopez’s secret hair color that takes up to 10 years out of her hair

January 31, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Kate del Castillo talks about the rude men she had to work with

January 31, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Maya Nazor melts Instagram with black lingerie and a corset

January 30, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

Dianara Torres fulfills a dream that was cut short with Marc Anthony in this way

January 31, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Bolsonaro seeks to stay in US on tourist visa | International

January 31, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Cuba wins easily in the top preparations (+ photos)

January 31, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

The lover of mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro appeared before the authorities: what she said about the boss of Cosa Nostra

January 31, 2023 Phyllis Ward