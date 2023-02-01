February 1, 2023

Shipulin Andres Hurtado celebrates his birthday and presents a “gift” from Michelle Obama: “Thank you, my friend” VIDEO Show business | Offers

February 1, 2023

who recently turned 58, managed to establish relationships with well-known and important friends in the world of Peruvian entertainment.

Look: Samu destroys Melissa for talking about “Gato” and Ale Venturo: “You don’t give a rating anymore”

In addition, he will also have influential friends in other countries, among them Michelle Obama, wife of the former President of the United States, Barack Obama.

The famous “Shipulin” assures that Michel gave him a gift in the form of an animated message with the text Happy birthday, Andres.And In the style of an old Hollywood movie. The letter does not include a picture or voice of the former first lady.

Also read: “Peluchín” and his sarcastic catchphrases after learning the Cuban “Gato” baby name: “It’s a mix of Ale with Melissa”

This would be another of the TV anchor’s jokes, as many of his followers believed; who joined the birthday greetings.

Peruvian show business personalities quickly commented on a photo of TV presenter Andres Hurtado with his daughter Josetti. Laura Puzzo wrote: “I love you, congratulations, my guardian angel.”

On the other hand, comedian Katia Palma sent a message to Andres, calling him out “Dear Shipulin”And i wish you “There may be many more.”

Andres Hurtado flaunts a supposed gift from Michelle Obama

A gift for Andres Hurtado. Video: Instagram

