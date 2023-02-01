Carol G leaves little to the imagination when she shows off her perfect figure

Carol J. She is one of the most important singers of current Latin music. This huge success he has achieved is reflected in the virtual world where he has millions of followers from all over the world who instantly interact with every post he makes on his official accounts.

This time was no exception since then on his account instagram He shared a series of photos that not only made an important announcement, but also wowed his followers. In them you can see Carol J. Lying on the bed wearing a white lingerie set.

This look has enhanced the gorgeous beauty and perfect personality that you have Carol J. At the age of 31 years. The reason for the post was to announce that tomorrow he will be releasing a new single with Sobh Santos Romeo. Next to them he added a message saying: “For a Change: On the Beach at DR Punta Cana X If We Come BACKsssssssssssssromeosantos”.

Photo shared by Karol G on his Instagram profile.

The photos you shared Carol J. They spread across the internet and in a short time caused more than 2 million reactions among likes and comments from their followers. However, there was a message from a heater who wrote a phrase that caused the quick response of the Medellin-born singer. “These pictures were taken by his worst enemy, and she doesn’t like him at all, he has a belly and now she’s falling for me, because it’s my humble opinion.”

Carol J. This user responded with great interest and said the following: “The pictures weren’t taken by my worst enemy, they were taken by one of the best photographers I’ve ever met and I still can’t believe we took pictures together, it’s not about whether or not my body favors me because well, it is my body and it is… “.

Karol G shared the fan message and full reply.

The message you posted Carol J. On popular IG stories ended like this: “Why look for it to be different if it is so and the belly is because of the hot dog some guy gave me these days at a show… although it is true that I haven’t been very wise to exercise for so long so I can say that in a moment Others when they are not, will be able to look bigger.”

in another of the aforementioned countries social networkAnd Carol J. He shared one of his photos again with the words:Oh and in a couple of days I came up with new music… That was the real reason for the pics. though i look good sessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss Premiere date tomorrow, February 2nd.