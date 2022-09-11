September 11, 2022

Catalytic converter theft continues to escalate

Zera Pearson September 11, 2022 1 min read

On Friday, the police office said seven incidents of illegal seizure of catalysts were reported in the Carolina and Canovanas areas.

The police report states that the first and second incidents occurred in the parking lots of the Plaza Carolina shopping center, in front of a Chili’s restaurant and at a TJ Maxx store. There they illegally confiscated two Mitsubishi Outlander catalytic converters, a gray, and another white bus, from 2020 and 2019, respectively.

A third incident of illegal seizure was reported at 10:28 p.m. in the parking lot of Walgreens Pharmacy, located in Los Colobos, Carolina. There they illegally confiscated another Mitsubishi catalytic converter, the Outlander, starting in 2021.

The fourth, fifth and sixth accidents were reported at Taíno Motors in Carolina, where the sales manager alleged that someone illegally seized three catalytic converters from a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander.

The latest incident was reported in the parking lot of Outlets Rute 66 in Canovanas, in front of a Burlington store, where another 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander catalytic converter was seized.

These cases have been referred to the Carolina District Property Division, which will handle investigations.

