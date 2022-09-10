A Florida woman goes to the discount store, buys the lottery and wins a million dollars

The winner chose to receive her winnings in a single payment of $880,000.

A woman from Lee County, Florida, He won the grand prize this week in a State Lottery Scratch-Off that he bought at a discount store.

On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that top winner Christina Baldino, who is originally from Alpha City, in the same state, won the $1 million prize she won in a scratch-off called the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme. The award was to be requested from the Fort Myers Lottery District Office.

Baldino chose to receive his earnings in a single payment of $880,000..

According to the Florida Lottery, Baldino bought his winning ticket at the Handy Food Discount Store, located at 21321 State Road 80, in the town of Alva.

The store will also receive an additional $2,000 commission for selling a winning Baldino ticket..

The game, which costs $30, offers four jackpots worth $15 million. The game also includes 24 prizes worth $1 million.

According to the Florida Lottery, the total odds of winning any amount are 1 in 2.59.

