Winning a lottery ticket worth $258,000 will expire next Monday because no one has claimed the money

Ticket expires on Monday of the following week.

A still-unidentified Virginian may be about to lose more than a quarter of a million dollars. Which is that despite buying a ticket that won hundreds of thousands of dollars, no one went to pick it up and the time to do so was running out.

On Wednesday this week, Virginia Lottery officials announced that a ticket to win the $258,000 jackpot for “Cash 5 with EZ Match” has yet to be claimed.

Authorities said the ticket sold out at the Giant Food store at 317 Worth Avenue in Stafford for a drawing on March 16 this year.

The winning ticket numbers are: 10-21-27-29-38.

Lottery officials said the winner has until 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 12, to claim money from the winning ticket, or else they will forfeit all the money.

According to Virginia law, winning tickets expire 180 days after drawing.

For the person holding the winning ticket, lottery officials said they should contact Virginia Lottery immediately or present the winning ticket at a Virginia Lottery Customer Service Center or prize area to validate the winning ticket.

