May 19, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Carol J's strange illness makes her gain weight even if she's dieting and exercising

Carol J’s strange illness makes her gain weight even if she’s dieting and exercising

Lane Skeldon May 19, 2022 3 min read

what happened to Carol J? Popular “Bichota” She is one of the most successful singers in recent years and has achieved everything with her artistic effort. The Colombian artist who won her first painting was at her best, but there was also a time when she was confused by a medical condition that affected her weight.

The star resumed the highest point of her career with the appearances of the songs “Provenza” and “Mamiii”, which gave her a record that only remembered Selena Quintanilla. In this way, Karol G left behind the media impact of her breakup with Anuel AA, which established her relationship with official Yailin La Más Viral, and now focuses solely on her music.

  1. Karol G Repeats Combination With Ovy On The Drums In “Provenza”

  2. Anuel throws Carol J hard after singing “Mami”

  3. This was Carol J’s first appearance at Coachella

However, the public figure’s path was not always rosy. One of the difficult moments she had to go through was when she discovered a strange disease that did not allow her to lose weight.

What disease does Carol J have, which affects her weight?

Carol J told, in 2018, that she had a very special health condition that did not allow her to lose weight, even though she did a regular exercise and diet. Little did he know that the answer lay in his endocrine system.

“I had completely elevated insulin and had the gland that is activated in women at birth, meaning my body was born and it was completely swollen and inflamed,” Pechota said in an interview with MezcalTV.

He explained that the criticism on social networking sites hurt him, but he decided to prevent those who commented on his body and leave his testimony about what he had to live for for the aforementioned medical issue, in addition to clarifying that no one has the right to do so. Say something about the appearance of others.

“In the first place it affected me because I said ‘What if I wanted to be a plumper girl?'” “It kind of hit me hard. People still see me like that and some keep telling me comments and stuff, when they leave hard, I cancel everything, I don’t like it,” the singer said.

How was Carol J’s first show?

On the other hand, Carol G performed his first “concert” when he was five years old, in front of a group of relatives and friends, while his father accompanied him on guitar. In the clip, she was seen very excited and singing with all her might as her fans praised her for her artistic streak.

The same “Bichota” is the one who shared the recording with his family via his official Instagram account. The publication, of course, had millions of reactions, among the “likes” and comments from his followers who highlighted the tenderness of little Carolina.

See also  The young singer points out that Angela Aguilar is his future wife and it's not about Jose Lau

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

“Doña Nina” even pawned a “little fan” to buy the notebooks of Peña Suazo

May 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Will Carmen Villalobos release Sebastian Caicedo? This is what the actors said

May 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Rebel Wilson’s secret to achieving her new character

May 18, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

Carol J’s strange illness makes her gain weight even if she’s dieting and exercising

May 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

NASA’s Voyager 1 probe surprises with mysterious problems

May 19, 2022 Roger Rehbein
1 min read

A blazing fire in the Bronx destroyed four buildings

May 19, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

The Faculty of Science at the University of Granada hosts the Spanish Network for Quantum Technologies Conference

May 19, 2022 Zera Pearson