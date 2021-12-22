December 22, 2021

Carol J's sister took off her shirt and fell in love with everyone

Lane Skeldon December 22, 2021

Catherine Giraldo He knew how to choose his own path away from music, unlike his half-sister, the singer Carol J. Lace has already exceeded 110 thousand followers on Instagram, who follow his every move, respond to his stories and use every product or clothing that he promotes.

On her part, her sister Carol J Still more on the right track in music than ever before. He recently announced to his followers in the Dominican Republic that on January 22 he will be performing at the Altos de Chavón with the “Bichota Tour”. With this wonderful tour, the translator of “200 copas” traveled to places in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia.

