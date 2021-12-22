Carol J’s sister took off her shirt and fell in love with everyone

Catherine Giraldo He knew how to choose his own path away from music, unlike his half-sister, the singer Carol J. Lace has already exceeded 110 thousand followers on Instagram, who follow his every move, respond to his stories and use every product or clothing that he promotes.

On her part, her sister Carol J Still more on the right track in music than ever before. He recently announced to his followers in the Dominican Republic that on January 22 he will be performing at the Altos de Chavón with the “Bichota Tour”. With this wonderful tour, the translator of “200 copas” traveled to places in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia.

a few hours ago, Catherine He shared a picture of his birthday with the text: “And yes, I fulfilled them so happy!”. He appeared in the pictures at his new location in Colombia called “Cerbatana”. The restaurant recently opened and the influencer told her fans that it was a success.

Source: Instagram @katheringiraldo19

Lace wore a casual look but as beautiful as always. Catherine She opted for dark jeans, white sneakers, and a colorful floral T-shirt, which she left separate and revealed a black lace bra. Additionally, complete the outfit with reflective glass.

Source: Instagram @katheringiraldo19

Once again, the business woman showed all her beauty. post sister Carol J It has reached nearly 3000 likes and 40 comments. “Beautiful, what are you”, “God give you a lot and a lot of health” and “Happy birthday God fills you with many blessings” were just some of the messages he received.