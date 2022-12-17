Canelo Alvarez’s daughter exudes elegance in a gold bodycon dress

eldest daughter Saul “Canelo” AlvarezAnd the Emily Cinnamon, She is becoming more and more important in networks, especially when she shows modern outfits that serve as inspiration for girls of her age, as she did on Saturday, when she shared her version of instagram a few photos He is wearing a tight golden dresswith whatElegance is lost And prove it Young ladies They can also feel luxurious without wearing clothes that make them look older.

Emily Cinnamon She is not very active on her official accounts, as she usually does not share a lot of pictures. However, sometimes he uploads pictures of himself Riding competitions Where he really started to stand out by winning some. That’s why when he makes posts about his looks, he instantly steals the attention of his more than 758,000 followers, who are always on the lookout for designs he’s proud of, because they sure are super luxurious and on-trend.

Emily Cinnamon, Canelo’s daughter, wears a glamorous dress for young women

Daughter of a Mexican boxer He shared two photos on the Meta platform where he was wearing a gold dress that featured a scoop neckline. Half heart And with some suspenders. The fabric is pretty shimmery, so we’re sure you’ll steal the look with this perfect piece to go to an event at night. The dress made her look glamorous and sophisticated, and she became the epitome of elegance for young women Not exceeding 20 years old like it.

“Tthis dress @stefimoralesmakeupdanielperezmexico,” Emily put in the description, which revealed that the dress was from the designer. Daniel Perez, While make-up was responsible for Stevie Moraleswho was the person in charge of fixing it His party of XV in the year, which has given much to talk about due to quarrels with his father, who is said to have quarreled with Eduin Caz, of the Grupo Firme, from whose house he supposedly fled.

As expected, comments rained down on her from her friends and followers, who put words like “beautiful”, “beautiful” and “how beautiful”, but the message that drew attention was her father’s, Canelo Alvarezwhich despite the fact that he only left him with a heart-eyes face emoji, showed him his love, as well as his mother, Karen Beltran Dioooos Top, Top Top, he wrote, which means that Yes he really liked the look.

Emily Cinnamon She is very popular on social networks for being a daughter Saul AlvarezWho is considered one of the most important boxers in our country and in the world. However, little by little, it is gaining a place on the digital platforms as rfashionable for young women, Because it presents some of the trends, the most innovative and of course the luxurious clothes that make it stand out among the influencers who know haute couture.

