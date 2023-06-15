June 16, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

CADECA announces new benefits for prepaid cards in dollars in Cuba

Zera Pearson June 16, 2023 2 min read

Cuba’s network of foreign currency exchange offices, CADECA, has reported news regarding prepaid cards in dollars, a product designed for those visiting the island.

These cards are sold at CADECA offices, airports, hotels and ports in amounts of 1000, 500, 200, 100 and 50.

Created so that travelers residing abroad can purchase goods and services in stores in a freely convertible currency (MLC), in the currencies quoted by the entity: US dollars, Canadian dollars, British pounds, Swiss francs, Japanese yen, Mexican pesos, and euros.

In a new statement from CADECA, the entity refers to “new benefits for prepaid cards.” With the adjustment made, the dollar cards that tourists can buy now have an increase in validity from 2 to 5 years.

in the same vein, Need that it is possible to recharge it up to a maximum of 1000 US dollars, although it is emphasized that “its use is limited to the national territory.”

The measure undoubtedly seeks to stimulate the entry of US dollars into the island, since Cubans residing in the US cannot use their bank cards on the island.

Prepaid cards in dollars in Cuba

According to official information from CADECA, the cards are valid for payment of goods and services in the commercial network such as: hotel reservations, excursions, purchases in stores, purchase of airline tickets, car rental, catering and cafeteria services. , among others..

In order to work for any MLC, owners will need to enter their PIN, with the customer being the only person who knows their code.

“If you want to withdraw cash in the national currency, you can go to an ATM or visit any CADECA to withdraw cash through a point of sale (TPV) known as POS, also, if you want to check your card balance you can do that at ATMs or going to any branch of Banco de Crédito y Comercio (BANDEC) to be informed of the amount of the balance on your prepaid card”, Need.

See also  The US dollar is in danger, according to the expert

Likewise, they explained that once a visitor’s stay in Cuba expires, if he or she still has credit, “it is reimbursed in the MLC.”

Conversely, if you wish to take the card with you for your next visit, within five years of the card’s expiration, “you may also do so, in the same way if you want to leave it for a relative to use as it is valid.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

To no one’s surprise, the FBI has been spying on American cell phones for years

June 15, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Mexican beer Modelo ends the era of Bud Lite in the US after a conservative anti-transgender campaign

June 15, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Plaza Las Américas announces the arrival of new stores

June 15, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Discovery of phosphorus in the oceans of Enceladus

June 16, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

The health of children found in the Colombian jungle is developing positively, reports the Central Military Hospital

June 16, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Researchers say the collapsed tower on the surfside had ‘severe defects’ in the pool deck.

June 16, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

CADECA announces new benefits for prepaid cards in dollars in Cuba

June 16, 2023 Zera Pearson