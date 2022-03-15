C3 Educational Visits. A space approaching scientific culture

The C3 Science Cultural Center opens the door for registration for schools from the fifth to seventh grade at the primary level, and every year from the secondary, university and university levels to participate and live the experience of educational visits 2022, a space of dialogue for exploration and a scientific approach to culture with accompanying pilots and co-pilots. From March 15, school institutions can book visiting appointments on the website.

Referral visits

In the two hours of the visit, school groups and teachers engage in fun activities that connect science to everyday life, where they share doubts and new questions are raised. The ways to tell and understand science are embodied in games and activities specifically designed to stimulate cognition, emotion, and cognition, returning to the classroom with a different perspective. The visit consists of two moments:

1. A coordinated activity on a topic of your choice

– Educational visit to El Tiempo . room

It addresses some dimensions of time, including the way we feel in our bodies, the history of the machines that were created to measure it, and even how we can play with it. Recommended for all educational levels.

An educational visit to the information room

The aim of this room is to achieve an approach to communication and information theory, reflecting its impact on our daily lives. Recommended for elementary level.

An educational visit to the Eleazar’s room

Discover the properties of chance while suggesting great exercises for estimating the weight of a motorcycle, making music with dice to the rhythm of Mozart and the way the coin will land. Recommended for high school or higher.

– An educational visit that illustrates the ocean. Turn blue and zoom into the sea

Ocean. Turning Blue is an interactive exhibit on the connection between the ocean and everyday life. A space to reflect on the environment and transform our thinking and actions. The tour continues in the lab where they start working with magnifying lenses, microscopes and lots of materials. Recommended for elementary level.

2. Free tour of the C3 spaces

-Ocean. Turn Blue (ground floor and second floor)

– Place of Doubts (3rd and 4th floor)

Zoom to the sea (4th floor)

Science Park

C3 and its commitment to education

For the educational policy implemented by C3, school groups are active, constructive and creative communities that generate their own meanings in their access to scientific culture. Groups are received by pilots, co-pilots (pilots) and university students from different universities and scientific disciplines. For two years, these students participate in a training and educational program to build their role through the public communication tools of science and museum education. Teaching teams, on the other hand, enrich with their contributions the educational proposals of C3 designed with the intent of providing innovative materials for science teaching.

For any questions write to [email protected]