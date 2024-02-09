Burlington opens 3 stores in Texas; When and Where?

burlington department store chain, The great monster of the department stores, About to open three branches More, just In Texas And this February.

The expansion of this large chain of stores is enormous: from 1972 to 2021, in the United States alone, it had 761 establishments and about 40 thousand employees.

These stores are considered to be thriving wherever they have been established since then It is a department store, outlet type, that sells well-known brand goods, They are usually in very good condition, since they have not passed the stringent quality checks of the time, but are out-of-season products; Therefore, the products sold in Burlington are not damaged goods, but are at a deep discount.

Among the main articles you can find is Clothes for the whole family, shoes, perfumes, accessories such as bags, in addition to household items.

This February, specifically on Friday the 23rdBurlington will open three branches in the Texas region, in the cities of Denton, Longview and Waco.

Burlington offers these products

At first, Burlington stores only sold jackets and coats at very low prices. Over the years, they've expanded their catalog of items, such as women's accessories, shoes, fragrances, toys, and housewares, among other things, with prices typically between $5 and $10 to handle now. A similar concept to the Ross Dress for Less store chain,

For many years, Burlington has been one of the most popular chains in the United States.

Sale days in burlington

However, there are sales at Burlington stores on any given day Most are served on Sunday, Monday and TuesdayAccording to the Orlando shopping guide portal

Are there online sales?

Burlington stores have an official website, where they report their products and prices, but it is not yet possible to purchase online; Therefore, the information on its website is merely informational.