February 10, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

This is the new salary for Elon Musk's workers at Tesla factories in the United States

This is the new salary for Elon Musk's workers at Tesla factories in the United States

Zera Pearson February 10, 2024 1 min read

Elon Musk increased the salaries of workers at his Tesla factories in the United States last month. In fact, it was Interested in trade The person who has He revealed how much they earn now People Workers From factories.

This is forThe salary increase was announced last December It actually happened throughout the beginning of the year. As indicated in these documents, New salary guidelines were announced and implemented on January 8 for Tesla factory workers The thing is They earn between $22 and $39 per hour (Equivalent to approximately 20.4 and 36.2 euros).

Everything goes in stages depending on where you work in the United States. Because they go from fTesla factories in Austin (Texas) and Sparks (Nevada) where they receive the lowest salaryfor company facilities In Fremont and Palo Alto (California), where the highest.

There are seven levels in Tesla

In reality, Tesla divides its factory workers into seven levels, while employers are divided into two levels. Those in Level 1 at the Fremont plant get $25.25 an hour (€23.4) with the new wage structure, and those in Level 7 get $35.50 (€33.0). Meanwhile, top-tier workers in lower-wage areas can qualify for $22 per hour (€20.4).

Working people They can choose to move from one level to another every six months based on their performance, In addition to Tesla's global results, according to document W Eligible for a bonus every six months at the end of performance periods.

See also  Bernard Arnault has reorganized his fashion empire and promoted his daughter Delphine: She will be CEO of Dior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Burlington opens 3 stores in Texas; When and Where?

February 9, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Bill Gates revealed what he recommends investing in today technology

February 9, 2024 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Comptroller’s Office Warns of Situation at Economic Development Bank – NotiCel – The Truth As It Is – News from Puerto Rico – NOTICEL

February 9, 2024 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

2 min read

Jonathan Rogier has been called up to the Honduras national junior cycling team ahead of the play-off match against Costa Rica

February 10, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Best gifts for geeks on February 14th

February 10, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

More than 20,000 Cubans have already become Spanish citizens thanks to the Netos Law

February 10, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Venezuela is massing troops near its border with Guyana, despite an agreement to avoid escalation

February 10, 2024 Winston Hale