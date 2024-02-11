Didn't you know! See who owns Little Caesars En Seconds Dominican Republic

Ten years after the first opening, the company already had 50 branches and began expanding into Canada.

As for the famous slogan “Pizza, Pizza”, this came about because in 1979 they launched the 2×1 offer.

Who is the current owner of Little Caesars?

According to Forbes, the current owner of Little Caesars is David ScrivanoWho serves as Global CEO.

In an interview reported by the aforementioned outlet, the businessman spoke about the success of the brand in Mexico and stressed that the business model has been very successful.

“Some of the reasons we've been so successful are because the Mexican consumer really appreciates Little Caesars for their value, good prices and great quality pizza. Our hot and ready model is so accessible, our customers can come and go and eat their pizza right now. It's very convenient,” he commented. .

According to Sports Business Journal, David Scrivano joined the pizza company in 1999 as senior vice president of administration. He also began his career in the 1980s as an assistant manager at Domino's Pizza on Long Island. He is originally from Michigan and also has a degree in biology.