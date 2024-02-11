Amazon sells mobile homes for less than half a million pesos

As the years go by, obtaining a home may become more complicated, making it difficult Young people can have their own space To live and carry out their activities when they become independent.

But just as there are some drawbacks, there are also some positives, and the popular online store Amazon It provides a solution to this problem that may arise youths.

This doesn't just happen in… Mexico But also in other countries, and young in The United States, specifically CaliforniaShare your experience buying one of these homes.

A young man buys a ready-made house for less than half a million pesos on Amazon

It was through your account Tik Tok Which Jeff Bryant He announced that he invested the inheritance left to him by his grandfather in a mobile home that he bought through Amazon.

“I'm 23 and just bought a house on Amazon“.

Likewise, he claims: “People my age are told we can't afford a house; But I am proof that it is possible“.

He revealed that its total cost amounted to $24,000, but it arrived after paying taxes 26 thousand, equivalent to the current exchange rate of 444 thousand Mexican pesos.

According to the sample, it contains a living space, an integrated kitchen, and a bathroom with Plumbing service and additional space, Apparently to make a bedroom. But he confirms that the ceilings are very low, and some materials may be of lower quality.

Likewise, it highlights that these homes are laptops And it was posted by five people in just 27 minutes.

This, of course, can be an excellent option for those who want to create their own space; But there will be some related issues to solve for those who decide to purchase them, such as the space in which they can be placed, how to connect sewer, water and electricity services, or if the area in which they plan to establish themselves is prone to suffering damage from possible weather phenomena. Or natural disasters.