3 drugstore creams containing retinol and a beautiful effect that is sweeping over those over 60: they are anti-aging and plumping

he Retinol It is one of the essential components of an anti-aging routine. Combined with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and other ingredients like niacinamide, retinoids have gained well-deserved fame for their ability to combat the effects of aging on the skin.

Retinol is a proven, skin-perfecting ingredient Anti-wrinkle, sagging, moisturizing, Brightens… From the age of 30, it is an interesting active ingredient for your anti-aging routine, although it is never too late to start using retinol and see the results become visible in a short time.

Do you know the secrets of retinol? We'll tell you all about it before we reveal three drugstore creams that people with mature skin love to achieve Plump, soft and hydrated skin.

Why use retinol to combat facial aging?

Retinol has become everyone's favorite active ingredient due to the multiple benefits it offers to the face.

help for Reducing the appearance of wrinkles and expression lines .

. Improves Moisturizing Deeply padded with leather effect.

Deeply padded with leather effect. Refines the texture: has an effect similar to that of a scrub. Little by little it leaves smoother skin.

treatment Image of aging : Helps fight sun spots effectively.

: Helps fight sun spots effectively. Improves spots Acne-induced facial rejuvenation.

A guide to using retinol for beginners

It's never too late to start using retinol, but it's important to know that you (especially sensitive skin) should go through a reapplication process. This is what initiation means Low concentration products (Between 0.1% to 0.3%) and incorporate it little by little, up to daily use according to tolerance.

Week 1 and 2. During this first stage it is recommended to apply this ingredient 2 times a week To ensure that the skin receives the minimum recommended dose without harming the skin.

Week 3 and 4. During this period we will start applying it 3 times a weekalways Leave two days free between each application.

During the Week 5 The application is submitted at Alternating daysBecause the skin has sufficiently adapted to the compound and can get all the benefits without irritation.

from Week 6 Your skin will already be prepared for its treatment every day With retinoids and you can start enjoying all the benefits of this powerful ingredient.

3 drugstore retinol creams that people over 60 love

Pharma Dorsch Global Anti-Aging Cream has an advanced formula that works against the signs of aging, combining the three most effective anti-aging active ingredients: Retinol, Vitamin C and Coenzyme Q10. It is a patented retinol that allows for greater hold and greater penetration.

This cream stimulates the production of collagen and hyaluronic acid in the skin for a smoother, more even and youthful appearance. With a moisturizing effect, it provides elasticity and density to the skin, but also… Effectively brightens and unifies skin tone and reduces wrinkles. It costs €39.60 at El Corte Inglés.

Dorsh Pharmacy

this Intensive and corrective cream from La Roche-Posay With Retinol, it is one of the favorite products for women over the age of 60. Reduces deep wrinkles, smoothes the skin, evens out tone and reduces age spots. Redermic R has maximum anti-aging and corrective efficacy, ensuring tolerance to sensitive skin. Ideal for improving the appearance of forehead wrinkles, crow's feet and upper lip.

It is a cream that combines retinol and thermal water (soothing, softening and antioxidant) that you should use at night and always with SPF30 protection in the morning. It costs 29.99 euros in Primore.

La Roche-Posay

the Rock Retinol Correxion Cream It deeply moisturizes the skin for 48 hours and clearly reduces the effects of aging on the skin (wrinkles, firmness, shine, hydration…). It is a fast-absorbing moisturizing cream made with pure RoC Retinol and Hyaluronic Acid. It costs 24.42 euros in Primor.

ROC

