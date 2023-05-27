Waldo would compete with Elektra and sell motorcycles in Mexico

Companies always find a way to innovate and reinvent themselves, this is the case at Waldo’s shopwhich from now on will sell motorcycles and which promises to be one of the direct competitors of Electra, by businessman Ricardo Salinas Plego.

Waldo will sell motorcycles in Mexico | That’s what we know

Although Waldo has already been selling motorcycles since last year, this time it will be a mission Creation of new stores throughout the Mexican Republic so that only motorcycles are sold. Today it can be purchased at Waldo, both in the physical store (in its 160 branches) and online, however, the task will be to get at least 300 units and more than 30 models by the end of 2023.

It should be noted that, according to data provided by the Mexican Association of Automotive Dealers (AMDA), In 2022 there will be more motorcycles sold than carsFor this reason, many companies have begun to invest in the world of motorcycles such as Waldo’s; In addition, last year also with information from the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (INEGI), in Mexico about 4 million motorcycles are in circulation daily.

For this reason, Director of New Business, Jorge Osorio, indicated that the purpose is to enable low-income people to buy their motorcycles for ease of transportation, in addition to having payment facilities to be able to buy them.

With the opening of the new Motos Waldo, We seek to improve the mobility of more Mexicans in the different communities in which we are presentBy offering purchase options with accessible credits so that they can finance their purchase.”

It is expected that as the months go by, there will be many more exclusive Waldo Motos stores as there are currently only a few, such as Baguio, West and Southeast.