Five facts about the new Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry It is known for its rich heritage and reliable reputation.

That's why we suggest addressing five points that will definitely generate some excitement before it reaches North American dealers.

Toyota Camry

The path to carbon neutrality

This sedan is a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and will only be available as such. Standard models will be equipped with the hybrid system Toyota Fifth generation (THS 5). It also gives drivers the opportunity to reach their destinations in an environmentally friendly way, reducing emissions as part of a carbon-neutral future.

Lead the charge

the new Camry It will be Toyota's first sedan powered by a combination of its 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and the fifth-generation THS 5. This innovation will combine 225 hp in front-wheel drive (FWD) models with 232 hp in all-wheel drive (AWD) models.

Make new moves

For the first time in the Camry Hybrid, electronic on-demand all-wheel drive Toyota It will be available across the entire range. AWD power comes from a dedicated rear electric motor-generator that automatically supplies power to the rear wheels when needed.

The new Camry delivers up to 232 horsepower

Shining in the USA

The 2025 Camry joins the ranks of other cutting-edge vehicles designed by teams at the CALTY Design Research studio in Newport Beach, California, and Ann Arbor, Michigan. The sedan has a sportier appearance while offering an overall design and aesthetic that Camry fans are accustomed to.

Security features

A standard blind spot monitor warns you when a vehicle is approaching your blind spot. When you're reversing out of a space, Rear Cross Traffic Alert detects vehicles approaching from either side and notifies you using the side mirror indicators and Toyota's Multimedia Display Audio.

The sedan includes Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

Moreover, new Camry It will come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a suite of active safety features. From monitoring pedestrians around corners to detecting speed limits and warning signs, these technologies are designed to help keep drivers and pedestrians safe.