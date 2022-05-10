May 10, 2022

Bukele displays models of Bitcoin City and the new El Pacífico Airport

President Bukele presents the Bitcoin City model. politeness

“Bitcoin City is doing very well,” President Nep Bukele wrote when revealing models that show a preview of how the Bitcoin City project will integrate into the Conchagua volcano region, a presentation announced in November 2021 during the closing of the 9th Latin American Bitcoin and Blockchain Conference (Labitconf).

On Monday, the president published, via his Twitter account, pictures of the distribution of the buildings planned within this project.

Bukele celebrated that the architectural projection shows the “reference points and everything, the airport” whose single show shows the design of El Pacífico International Airport, which will have an area of ​​11,755 square meters on the first floor where the customs, immigration, baggage and other services areas; And 3855 square meters on the second floor where restaurants, terraces and other types of trade are located.

Demonstration of El Pacifico International Airport

In November, the president told a group of international bitcoiners that “in the city of bitcoin we will have digital and technological education. geothermal energy for the entire city, efficient and sustainable public transportation,” and tax benefits for investors.

