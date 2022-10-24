Boris Johnson will not run for prime minister again

Can Boris Johnson become prime minister again? 3:29

(CNN) – The British news agency “PA Media”, reported, on Sunday, that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not enter the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party, and thus the next prime minister.

The former prime minister claimed he had the support of 100 MPs, the minimum required to pass the threshold to appear on a Conservative Party membership ballot, but refused to run, saying “it wouldn’t be the right thing to do” .. and added that “you can’t judge Effectively unless you have a united party in parliament,” according to Pan Media.

Johnson’s announcement comes after former British finance minister Rishi Sunak officially entered the race to lead the Conservative Party, in his second bid for the job this year. Sunak has already collected 100 nominations required of party members in order to run.

Sunak tried to become leader seven weeks ago after Boris Johnson resigned, but lost to Liz Truss, who resigned on Thursday.