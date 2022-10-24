The owner of Gold’s Gym could have died after the plane he was traveling on crashed in Costa Rica

Rainer Schaller poses at the McFIT Studio Gym in Cologne, Germany, early May 11, 2020. Credit: INA FASSBENDER / AFP via Getty Images

(CNN) – Gold’s Gym owner Rainer Schaller and five others, including the pilot, are feared dead after the plane they were traveling in crashed off the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica.

Costa Rica’s Ministry of Public Security has given CNN access to a copy of the flight log. Schaller, a German citizen and businessman, along with four German citizens and a pilot, were on the special flight on Friday, according to the registry. Among the German citizens were his partner Christian Sikorsky and two minors.

According to Martin Arias, Vice President of Costa Rica’s Ministry of Public Security, the Coast Guard conducted a search in the Caribbean Sea starting at 5 a.m. local time on Saturday and at 5:50 a.m. the remains of a plane 28 kilometers from Limón airport in Costa Rica were found.

Arias said the Red Cross has been asked to assist in search and rescue operations.

Costa Rica’s Minister of Public Security, Jorge Torres Carrillo, said the private plane was carrying a “foreign crew” and that two people had already been found dead, in tweet which he posted on his verified account on Saturday.

The Ministry of Public Security posted on Facebook on Friday that a flight from Mexico to Limón, Costa Rica, lost contact with the control tower at Juan Santamaria Airport in Costa Rica around 6 p.m. local time while flying over the area. The Caribbean coast of Costa Rica.

The German Foreign Ministry told CNN that it is aware of the situation and that the German embassy in San Jose is in contact with local authorities for further clarification.

The German Foreign Ministry said that “the embassy is also ready to provide consular assistance to the families of those affected.”

Schaller is the founder and CEO of the RSG Group, which includes McFit and John Reed Studios and Gold’s Gym.