The serious incident in which an ally of Bolsonaro threw grenades at the police, wounding 2

BBC News World

October 24, 2022, 11:39 GMT

image source, Reuters explained, A police car with a broken windshield had to be pulled away after the incident on Sunday.

Elements of the Brazilian Federal Police were attacked with guns and grenades this Sunday, when they were executing an arrest warrant for former Representative Roberto Jefferson at his home in the southern state of Rio de Janeiro.

“I will not turn myself in because it seems silly to me. Enough, I’m tired of being a victim of abuse,” the former MP said in a video he recorded during the police operation.

After resisting arrest for hours, Roberto Jefferson, an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, ended up turning himself in.

Carina Oliveira, a police agent, and Marcelo Villella’s deputy were injured after Jefferson was injured will launch hand grenades To avoid capture.

President Jair Bolsonaro ordered Justice Minister Anderson Torres to travel to Rio de Janeiro to put an end to the crisis and emphasized that those who shot the police should be arrested.

In the attack, Jefferson, the former leader of the Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), fired several shots from a rifle and smashed the windshield of a police car.

Jefferson was placed under house arrest for insulting and threatening the President of the Brazilian Supreme Court, Carmen Lucia.

But Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered his arrest after the politician violated the terms of his house arrest, which stipulated that Jefferson would not post anything online.

But on Saturday, he recorded a video referring to the minister as "Carmen Lucifer" and comparing her to "…prostitutes".

image source, Brazil Agency explained, Former Representative Roberto Jefferson.

Re-election candidate Jair Bolsonaro rejected Jefferson’s remarks against Secretary Carmen Lucia and criticized her armed response to police officers.

Then he posted a video on social media, in which he tried.criminalto his political ally.

“We have never seen such a perversion.”

“Roberto Jefferson has just been arrested. The treatment that anyone who shoots a police officer receives is that of a criminal. I offer my solidarity with the police officers who were injured in the incident,” he said.

For his part, opposition candidate Luis Inacio Lula da Silva declared that Jefferson’s reaction “is not appropriate behaviour, it is not normal behaviour.”

“This has never happened in Brazilian politics. We are competing in many elections, We have never seen such a perversion“Such a crime and stupidity perpetrated by this citizen is my opponent in the country,” Lula da Silva said.

A few days before the second round of next Sunday’s presidential election, between Bolsonaro and leftist Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, political tensions in Brazil continue to escalate.

Lula is still considered the favorite to win the race, but Bolsonaro’s camp says he can win re-election.