October 25, 2022

The serious incident in which an ally of Bolsonaro threw grenades at the police, wounding 2

Phyllis Ward October 25, 2022 3 min read
A police car with a broken windshield had to be pulled away after the incident on Sunday.

Elements of the Brazilian Federal Police were attacked with guns and grenades this Sunday, when they were executing an arrest warrant for former Representative Roberto Jefferson at his home in the southern state of Rio de Janeiro.

“I will not turn myself in because it seems silly to me. Enough, I’m tired of being a victim of abuse,” the former MP said in a video he recorded during the police operation.

After resisting arrest for hours, Roberto Jefferson, an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, ended up turning himself in.

Carina Oliveira, a police agent, and Marcelo Villella’s deputy were injured after Jefferson was injured will launch hand grenades To avoid capture.

