Between surfing and partying, this is how Tony Costa and his daughter Ala enjoy El Salvador

The fitness trainer and daughter of Adamari López had many adventures during their stay in the country.

by Eliana Kolocho

July 04, 2023 – 12:10

Tony Costa and Alaïa thoroughly enjoyed the natural beauty of El Salvador. Since announcing their presence in the Central American country, the Spanish dancer and his daughter have shared some of the tourism activities they have done.

Through his Instagram Stories, the Zumba expert showed his followers a section of the Salvadoran coast, where “Princess Ala” also browsed and sampled some dishes made in the country.

You may be interested: Tony Costa and her daughter, Alaa, flaunted a trip to El Salvador

Images: Non-commercial illustration / https://www.instagram.com/stories/toni/3139186378599945718/ https://www.instagram.com/stories/toni/3139552957021043736

the host Elena Filatoro, who was accompanying them during their stay, announced that they celebrated their arrival in AlUla. A special night for the princess alaia Without his birthday celebrating his visit to our country, ”he wrote in his account with a group of photos.

Images: non-commercial illustration https://www.instagram.com/p/CuR1E8ygEK6/

back to home