Betty La Vie sweeps Paris: watch the fun video!

¡Ugly Betty Conquer Paris! The modern version – and long-awaited continuation – of this popular story, which will be released on Prime Video, was recorded partly in the “City of Love.” Beloved figures such as Patricia “la peliteñida”, Marcella and designer Hugo Lombardi appear again, this time in Paris, in the middle of Fashion Week, where they will present new designs.

“What are the proletariat doing here in Paris?” asks the charming Lombardi (played by… Julian Arango(To Marcella)Natalia Ramirez(When Patricia)Lorna Cepeda). “Long live France!” She says excitedly, ignoring his rudeness. In the video, we also see them eating at a Parisian café and walking along the Arc de Triomphe on a rainy day.

This is the first time that a fictional character named Lombardi has appeared at Paris Fashion Week. Colombian designer Andres Otalora He presented his new collection in Paris and will appear in the series alongside the character Hugo Lombardi, making history.

The new Prime Video series is based on the current lives of the famous characters, showing what Beatrice Pinzón (played by Beatty) is up to. Ana Maria Orozco(and his beloved Don Armando)Jorge Enrique Abello) 20 years after the success of the original series I'm ugly Betty to Fernando Gaitan.

With this trailer, Prime Video gives a glimpse of the new adventures that await Ugly Betty fans. Oh no no!