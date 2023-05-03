Best natural medicine for arthritis in children

In this article we will see what is the best natural medicine for arthritis in teenagers.

I suffered from arthritis for a long time, until I found a natural remedy that eliminated this problem from my life forever. I decided to abandon traditional medicine, because it did not help me at all.

On the contrary, every time they prescribed me more medicine or medicine, which did not solve the problems (eg pain). And all they did was have side effects in my body.

In that naturopath I followed, I discovered the following natural tips.

Eat more tomatoes

Tomatoes are said to be bad for arthritis because of their solanine content. However, this is incorrect.

Solanine is found in tomatoes when they are unripe. But as you mature, most of the solanine is gone. On top of that, it ends up disappearing completely when you cook the tomatoes.

Now, why are tomatoes good for arthritis?

Vitamin C tomatoes

In the naturopath I had for rheumatoid arthritis, citrus fruits are not allowed, so I had to eat other types of foods along with Vitamin C.

Vitamin C is good for people with arthritis (or other bone conditions), as it helps us make more CollagenIt is necessary for the regeneration of damaged bone tissue, such as bone or cartilage.

And when one thinks of Vitamin C, citrus fruits such as oranges, tangerines, lemons, etc. immediately come to mind. Since citrus fruits are not good for those with bone or joint problems, tomatoes are a good alternative.

Although there are vegetables that are high in vitamin C, such as broccoli, lettuce, chard, etc. Vitamin C in tomatoes not only helps improve joints but also strengthens our immune system.

Vitamin A and potassium

But tomatoes are not only rich in vitamin C, they are also rich in it Vitamin A and potassium. Vitamin A is important because it helps regenerate bone tissue.

Potassium, as you already know, is good for your joints, so here’s another reason why you should eat tomatoes for your joints.

Lycopene is an ally against arthritis

Tomatoes also contain Lycopene. Lycopene is an antioxidant that fights free radicals and strengthens our immune system.

But before you start eating more tomatoes, I want to warn you about something very important. Tomatoes that you get at the grocery store or in the supermarket are highly contaminated with pesticides. If you consume these tomatoes, it will make your condition worse.

It should be the tomatoes that you should eat organicie free of pesticides and other contaminants. Find out if there is an organic store in your city and buy your tomatoes there.

garlic

This product will quickly become one of your favorite foods when you see the benefits it has to make you feel better, as garlic is one of the gifts that nature gives you to improve your health in many aspects.

When it comes to joint pain, garlic has some properties that are difficult to match even for specialized medicines.

It is worth noting the strength Anti-inflammatory of garlic, because many of your pains are caused by arthritis.

In addition, this plant food is also a hard worker Antibacterial That will help your immune system fight the pain caused by pathogens.

For all these reasons, you must include garlic in your daily diet if you want to start enjoying the quality of life that you deserve.

But let’s continue with this list, Botanist offers you many products to make you feel better.

Green leafy vegetables

the Green leafy vegetablesVegetables, such as spinach or broccoli, contain high concentrations of magnesium to relieve arthritis pain.

This mineral is able to prevent the deterioration of your bones as a result of diseases related to arthritis and other diseases. Joint pain tends to get worse with loss of bone material in the extremities.

Thus, by regenerating damaged tissues, the magnesium The ones found in leafy vegetables are essential for treating joint pain, so you should not neglect their regular consumption.

carrot

Because of its high beta-carotene content, carrot It is also recommended so that you can reduce joint pain.

This substance is able to reduce diseases that make your daily life difficult by effectively regenerating bone tissue.

Beets and green beans

Finally, I don’t want you to put aside consumption beets Based on green beansas both foods are among the best sources of silicon.

he silicon It is a mineral capable of increasing the flexibility of your joints and stabilizing the calcium that your bones need to be healthy.

It also helps to regenerate collagen and elastin that eliminate joint pain caused by friction between bones.

Therefore, including beets and beans in your diet will help you forget about those pains caused by arthritis.

These were some tips for you to know how to deal with arthritis. From «opinion and health» we wish you success.

written by russian july. Julio is a blogger who writes about topics related to bone health, such as arthritis and osteoarthritis. He has his own blog related to these ailments where he tells us about his previous experience with arthritis and how he was finally able to overcome it.

