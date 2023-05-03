May 3, 2023

Accelerate the construction of the Faculty of Science on campus

The Council of Government, on the proposal of the Minister of European Funds, University and Culture, Mikkel reported yesterday Investments of regional interest five projects to Improving university teaching and research spaces at Universitat de les Illes Balears (UIB).

according to to explain In the press conference held after the Council of Government, the spokesperson for the executive authority, Iago Negueruelait is about He is working on constructing a building for the new Faculty of ScienceProcedure for spreading generation PV energythe Repair and expansion of the university headquarters Menorcaand the two projects before Energy Efficiency Improvement in the Mateo Orvilla and Ramon Lull Buildings.

The College of Science is located at Campus buildings named after two pioneering pioneers and famous scientists from the Balearic Islands, such as Mateo Orvilla y Rutger (1787-1853) and Guillem Colom Casanovas (1900-1993)Which includes nearly a thousand people. For its part, the Mateu Orfila i Rotger building, together with the Ramon Llull building, the seat of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters, are the oldest buildings on campus, the planning of which began in 1983.

