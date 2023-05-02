May 3, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

UASLP and Cinvestav from IPN, with close collaboration in the fields of exact sciences

Zera Pearson May 2, 2023 2 min read

The idea currently is that in the field of education, the people who stand in front of a group that teaches the new generations have interdisciplinary knowledge, with updated methodologies, because after the pandemic everything has changed obviously. However, unfortunately, the basic levels are still taught in the traditional way.

This came in an interview with Dr. Alberto Sánchez Hernández, Director General of the Center for Research and Advanced Studies (CENVISTAV) at the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), who agreed with the remarks made by Dr. Alejandro Javier Zirminio Guerra, Rector of the University. From the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosi (UASLP), on new interdisciplinary requirements for the delivery of education to students that are relevant to reality.

During his visit to the Institute of Physics of the UASLP to participate in a symposium and give a lecture “Properties of B hadrons and the search for new particles in the collision of protons and protons”, as well as the third activity report to the rector. UASLP, Dr. Sánchez Hernández discussed the close cooperation between Cinvestav and the UASLP, which has been maintained for many years, mainly in the fields of exact sciences.

He noted that this collaboration allowed eight out of nine researchers from the Department of Physics to graduate from Cinvestav, and there are also fully trained UASLP doctors, teachers and alumni who are researchers at Cinvestav.

And he considered that what is being tried in the end is the impact on the exact sciences and social sciences that focus on education, such as adopting basic level study plans from the basic level to the higher level.

See also  UNLP researchers study the life of Jurassic fish in Antarctica

Finally, he noted that despite the fact that current resources are very limited, the UASLP office has invested in better facilities, spaces, and activities that lead to better education.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The College of Economic and Commercial Sciences is organizing a conference on professional opportunities

May 2, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

CIDE students will strike for 24 hours this Tuesday against a new science law

May 2, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

What are cyborg cells and why could they revolutionize medicine?

May 1, 2023 Zera Pearson

You may have missed

3 min read

NASA publishes stunning images of the moon’s dark south pole

May 2, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

All flights for the month of May

May 2, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

These are the 10 most common things Puerto Ricans forget when taking an Uber ride

May 2, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Poloniex will pay millions of dollars for violating US sanctions against the Cuban government

May 2, 2023 Zera Pearson