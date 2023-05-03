May 3, 2023

Ben Affleck pictured himself as Amy’s stepfather when accompanying her to a school event

But before that happened, she and her husband had a very special date.

Ben Affleck and JLo accompany Amy to a school event

Ben Affleck accompanied Amy with JLo to a school event this past weekend.

In the past, the actress has been caught escorting the young lady when she is not with her famous mother.

They have gone shopping and They are usually seen getting relaxed when they are spending time together.

On some occasions Ben Affleck has been seen flirting with Amy while she is laughing out loud.

This time it didn’t seem so funny, because the three of them looked serious when they arrived at the school.

JLo was spotted looking chic, which featured a Zimmermann jacket.

The couple and Amy were arrested last Saturday, April 29, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The jacket he brought was from Zimmermann, according to the British newspaper, and it was worth it 1115 USD.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, and their twins traveled to Miami this weekend to attend a memorial service for businessman JR Ridinger, who died Aug. 30.

The event took place on October 8th, and Max was seen a few times in the company of his stepfather.

While the young man showed a serious temper, his sister was having a lot of fun listening to Ben.

Hollywood stars arrived at the celebration dressed in casual black outfits.

On several occasions the actor and his stepdaughter have been caught together, as it can be seen that they maintain a very good relationship.

The family returns to Los Angeles on a private jet and upon their arrival at the airport, Ben and Amy give another sign of their great love for each other.

The ‘Armageddon’ star embraced Marc Anthony’s youngest daughter in a tender hug.

The first, as the teen was going down the stairs of the plane.

While the second is when Amy stepped on dry land.

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter never stopped smiling.

Amy maintained her smile after the hug; For his part, Affleck seemed serious as usual.

Maximilian went downstairs while holding his cell phone and carrying a backpack.

For her part, Jennifer Lopez glided off a private jet wearing a tracksuit that contrasted with a green bag.

The translator of ‘El anillo pa ‘cuando’ was seen naturally, without a drop of makeup.

Her hair was tied in a ponytail.

Ben Affleck also traveled in a casual look: black jeans, a T-shirt and casual sneakers.

