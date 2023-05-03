Ben Affleck pictured himself as Amy’s stepfather when accompanying her to a school event

But before that happened, she and her husband had a very special date.

Ben Affleck and JLo accompany Amy to a school event

Ben Affleck accompanied Amy with JLo to a school event this past weekend. credit : Grosby Group

In the past, the actress has been caught escorting the young lady when she is not with her famous mother.

They have gone shopping and They are usually seen getting relaxed when they are spending time together.

On some occasions Ben Affleck has been seen flirting with Amy while she is laughing out loud.

This time it didn’t seem so funny, because the three of them looked serious when they arrived at the school.

JLo was spotted looking chic, which featured a Zimmermann jacket. credit : Grosby Group

The couple and Amy were arrested last Saturday, April 29, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The jacket he brought was from Zimmermann, according to the British newspaper, and it was worth it 1115 USD.