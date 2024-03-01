Beauty with purpose! Daniela Alvarez achieves a new achievement in her career (+Details)

Since the Colombian model and beauty queen Daniela Alvarez He suffered a leg amputation, his life turned 360 degrees, and he managed to become an inspiration for people who, despite difficult moments in life, must move forward. After her surgery, she did it all as a judge for Nuestra Belleza Latina, presenter of the “El Desafío” competition and now she has achieved a new achievement praised by her followers.

Well, it turns out that the former Miss Colombia has over four million subscribers on Instagram Which becomes the official image of the famous French cosmetics and beauty company L'Oriel Paris.

Through a clip that she posted on the social networking site, the 35-year-old blonde revealed a video of moments in the operating room, treatments, consultations, and treatments that she followed to enjoy good health, stressing that hope was essential to moving forward. “I found strength and hope, and in this sea of ​​uncertainty, I found my weakness. I decided to face each one of them and realized that suffering makes me stronger.” referred to in the section.

In this sense, Daniel Arenas, the artist's partner at Telemundo, He admitted that from that moment the best surprises began to come into his life and he discovered that the greatest value is the one you have within you.

Likewise, she expressed her great happiness at being chosen by the most famous beauty brand in the world as the representative of Central America and the Andean region. “Thank you L'Oréal Paris for appreciating the true beauty of women. “The beauty of millions of women, far from being perfect, has such great love for themselves that we feel perfect as we are.” Indian.

Comments of praise for this important moment did not wait for millions Fans celebrated the new news and that it was a balm of inspiration in the lives of many women.