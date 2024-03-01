Karol G's plane makes an emergency landing due to smoke in the cabin

After the successful start of his Latin American tour “Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful”, where Carol J After thanking her Mexican fans for their unconditional love and support, the singer felt tremendous fear, as her private plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the night of Thursday, February 29, at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles.

According to ABC7, which was able to capture photos of the landing, the Grammy Award winner and about 16 people were traveling on the plane, and the events occurred around nine o’clock at night.

Carroll's plane took off from Burbank Airport heading east, but when the plane reached Cajon Pass, it had to turn back after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit.

Minutes later, the plane, decorated with the same wired heart that Carol Gee had drawn on her arm, landed in Van Nuys, where it was met by emergency crews.

In the video broadcast by ABC7, you can see the moment when the plane hit the ground and shortly after the “TQG” singer descended on the runway, and she did not hesitate to hug her family.

According to reports, it is still unknown what caused the smoke or why Karol G was in Los Angeles. It is known that, fortunately, there were no casualties and all crew members are fine.

This terrible scare comes just a few weeks after Karol G fled to the Bahamas to celebrate her 33rd birthday, a celebration she shared on social media with her more than 69 million followers.

So far, neither the Colombian nor her representatives have commented on this incident. The last post that “Bichota” made on Instagram was two days ago, where she dedicated a sweet message to her com. fandom from Mexico.

Some users have taken advantage of this mail To send him positive messages and others in which they expressed their concern when they learned of the dangerous situation he went through.

God bless them that they are all doing well after this scare”, “Oh God, take care of Carol, her family, her friends and everyone around her”, “I'm glad you are safe and sound after the terrifying flying experience you saw. Blessings,” were some of the comments the actress received.

