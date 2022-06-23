‘Barbie’ set leaked pictures of Margot Robbie looking exactly as we imagined

Margot Robbie looks great as Barbie, the spoiled doll of old, the 31-year-old actress will play the blonde doll that continues to fascinate millions of girls around the world, and this time two photos of Margot looking in pink and platinum hair have been leaked. Filming takes place in London.

Warner Bros. revealed. About the first official look of the Australian actress months ago, and a few days ago came the role of Ryan Gosling, who will play the role of Kane.

Gosling, one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood today, has won Academy Awards for ‘Half Nelson’ (2006) and ‘La La Land’ (2016).

The actor will pair up with Robbie, another big name in American cinema now.

Robbie is nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for “I, Tonya” (2017) and for Best Supporting Actress for “Bombshell” (2019). He is also producing a film about Barbie.

Pictures / El Universal



Fate wanted Margot Robbie to play Barbie

The film project about the famous doll has been in development in Hollywood for years.

In the first place, it was associated with the studio Sony, which in 2014 reached an agreement with Mattel to deal with this film.

In 2016, it became known that Amy Schumer was chosen by Sony to star in a film about a woman who lived in Barbieland and was expelled from this world for not being perfect enough, her eccentric personality and her non-compliance with social norms.

The following year, Schumer abandoned that tape due to scheduling problems.

In July 2017, Anne Hathaway entered the scene and was in talks with Sonny to replace Schumer.

The studio later postponed the release of this film from August 2018 to May 2020.

However, Sony’s deal to bring the Barbie character to cinema expired in 2018, so Mattel is now working with Warner Bros. to partner and bring this feature film to life in a different way than the initial project.

Gerwig and Bombach are among the most admired figures in current independent cinema in the United States and have worked together on several occasions.