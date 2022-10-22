Bad Bunny breaks the Olympics in concert

Puerto Rican urban singer bad bunny It is enshrined in the land of the Dominicans.

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, the first name of the 28-year-old Reggaeton player, showed it in his first two nights against a team. Olympic Stadium His feet are completely full.

The scene that is repeated intact in all stages, as it was shown on his tour.The most important tour of the world” Great party simulator on the beach.

This way, at 9:49 PM, the music download started with “Summer Without You” and sings all the international songs from this new album, which is already nominated Latin Grammy.

The songs “Moscow Mule”, “Me porto bonito” and “Un ratito” ignited the audience, so much so that they lowered the wave in slightly romantic songs like “Vete” and “La cancion”.

urban artist ru alexander He was the first guest who sang with him “Ceremony”.

“I’m also having a good time. Since I got off the plane I’ve felt like an RD card”He said bad bunny In front of a cheerful audience.

It lasted until about 1:00 AM.

The large L-shaped stage allowed the urban artist to get close to his fans on his first night in Olympic Stadium Felix Sanchez.

In another stage of the show, bad bunny I know Well-supported artificial “palm bush” climbing It passes through the entire stadium from a great height.

The artist thanked the Dominican Republic at all times, this country was an influence when composing and highlighted Creole rhythms.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/10/22/un-pair-of-people-with-musical-instruments-and-microphones-on-a-stage-06460a54.jpeg Bad Bunny thanked the Dominican Republic for the musical influence it had. (external source)

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you Santo Domingo, thank you Dominican Republic”The words were “Bad Rabbit” while they were calling him by his name Benito, Benito! “.

“There is no Bad Bunny without the support of the Dominican Republic. Thank you from the bottom of my heart”, confirmed.

And so he said goodbye to rhythm “After the beach”the mambo that got the crowd moving and taking Merengue steps, turning the stadium into one big dance floor.

Polling and cheating problems

Before the concert, many people denounced on social networks that they were victims of fraud to buy virtual tickets. Dominican model and influence Leiden Bernards She said she was a victim of fraud and fraud after being contacted to promote a purchase Form tickets Digital By someone (he didn’t know he was a fraud) to the “Bad Rabbit” parties.

Already in the stadium, in front of the post offices Uepa . ticketsLong queues of people were observed who were about to validate their tickets. Many of those who went found their ballot papers invalid.

“These people are playing with the fans, we are the ones who came from now,” complained a young man who preferred to have his name deleted and traveled from Punta Cana.