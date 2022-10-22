October 22, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

5 pictures of Nadia Ferreira in a swimsuit that made Marc Anthony jealous

5 pictures of Nadia Ferreira in a swimsuit that made Marc Anthony jealous

Lane Skeldon October 22, 2022 2 min read

Paraguay model Nadia Ferrara 23 years old, engaged to a singer Marc Anthony This year it is expected to pass through the altar. There are only three months left until 2022, and details of what will be one of the most important weddings of the year have yet to be revealed, so some fans are already speculating that the ceremony will be in 2023.

Nadia Ferreira in a swimsuit. Source: instagramnadiatferreira

The truth is Nadia Ferrara s Marc Anthony They just expanded the family and added a new member called “Blue”. This is a beautiful Pomeranian dog who shines in every one of the couple’s activities and has social networks for fans to follow their movements closely.

See also  Lis Vega will return to the Playboy platform to stir up "sensuality"; Confirms that there will be topics | video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Carolina Cruz has defended herself from the bad comments of a former employee – People – Culture

October 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Gerard Pique suffers an unpleasant incident after the premiere of Shakira’s “Monotonia”

October 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The unexpected reason that brought William Levy and Elizabeth Gutierrez together again

October 21, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

2 min read

5 pictures of Nadia Ferreira in a swimsuit that made Marc Anthony jealous

October 22, 2022 Lane Skeldon
1 min read

Cuban pilot arrives at South Florida airport on Russian plane – NBC 7 South Florida

October 22, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Jorge Sampaoli’s medicine

October 22, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Futsal goal! The amazing goal that Messi and Mbappe invented in Ajaccio – Paris Saint-Germain

October 22, 2022 Cassandra Curtis