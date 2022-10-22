5 pictures of Nadia Ferreira in a swimsuit that made Marc Anthony jealous

Paraguay model Nadia Ferrara 23 years old, engaged to a singer Marc Anthony This year it is expected to pass through the altar. There are only three months left until 2022, and details of what will be one of the most important weddings of the year have yet to be revealed, so some fans are already speculating that the ceremony will be in 2023.

Nadia Ferreira in a swimsuit. Source: instagramnadiatferreira

The truth is Nadia Ferrara s Marc Anthony They just expanded the family and added a new member called “Blue”. This is a beautiful Pomeranian dog who shines in every one of the couple’s activities and has social networks for fans to follow their movements closely.

Nadia Ferrara She is very active on the little cam social network, and on Instagram alone, she has more than 2 million followers who are aware of her activities. For them, the model shares her best poses and looks since she has become a fashion benchmark and trends for her great taste in clothes.

Nadia Ferrara She is the owner of a well-worked silhouette as a result of her perseverance in physical exercise and good nutrition, as well as genetics. For this reason, he is one of the most sought-after faces for advertising campaigns for brands of all kinds, from technology to clothing and swimwear.

Nadia Ferrara Don’t take off for a minute Marc Anthony To the surprise of many, the singer does the same with her and accompanies her in the defining moments of her career as a model. In the cam social network, they are one of the most lovable couples and every step they take becomes news to their fans.