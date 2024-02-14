Aviles will host an Apply Science competition in October

This year Avilés will host the “Science in Action” competition, an international competition targeting students, teachers, researchers and publishers in the scientific community throughout the Ibero-American geographical region in any of its disciplines. This is an event organized by the Ministry of Science and Innovation and the Innpulso network and will bring together four hundred people during the whole weekend.

The decision was taken yesterday during the general meeting of the Innpulso network, where Aviles highlighted “a great cultural offer such as museums, art galleries, theatres, historical sites, natural areas or recreational activities, in addition to good hospitality, gastronomic availability and good transport connections. As well as the availability of different spaces to host… Activities such as the Niemeyer Center, La Magdalena Pavilion, House of Culture, Maqua Space or La Curtidora Business Center.

Avilés shall be responsible for covering estimated travel grant costs in the range of €35,000 to €40,000, as well as expenses derived from the organization of the event in its jurisdiction, such as the opening, award ceremony and rentals, among others. In return, it will gain great visibility at the national level, and will continue to strengthen itself as one of the country's innovation hubs. In this case, the event was collaborated by the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, the Royal Spanish Society of Physics, the Royal Spanish Society of Chemistry, the Royal Spanish Society of Mathematics, the Spanish Society of Astronomy, and the Spanish Society of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. And the Geological Society of Spain.

The latest edition of “Science in Action” was held in the Catalan city of Viladecans. Since this ended on October 29, the event will be held during the weekend of that month, possibly the last, as we noted yesterday.