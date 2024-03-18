March 19, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Authorities seized Albert, a 350kg alligator, from his home in New York.

Authorities seized Albert, a 350kg alligator, from his home in New York.

Winston Hale March 18, 2024 2 min read

(CNN) — An upstate New York man was forced to say goodbye to his unusual pet.

Environmental Protection Police officers seized a 10-foot, 800-pound pet alligator from a home in Hamburg on Wednesday. Facebook registration From the New York State Department of Environmental Protection.

Deputies said, “The homeowner built an addition to his home and installed a pond on the property for his approximately 30-year-old alligator, and allegedly allowed members of the public to enter the water to visit the alligator,” the post said. Facebook.

The giant's name is Albert, according to WKBW reportsA CNN affiliate.

“I'm Albert's father, that's all,” his owner Tony Cavalaro told WKBW. “It's like family for everyone.”

Cavallaro told WKBW that Albert's license for the franchise expires in 2021 and he has tried unsuccessfully to renew it with the Department of Environmental Protection.

Environmental protection officials seize an alligator from a home in Hamburg, New York on March 13, 2024. New York Department of Environmental Protection

The department told WKBW: “Even if the owner is properly licensed, public contact with the animal is prohibited and is grounds for revocation of the license and relocation of the animal.”

Environmental conservation officers worked with local police and the Erie County SPCA to capture the alligator, according to the Facebook post. The reptile suffers from a number of health problems, including “blindness in both eyes and spinal problems.”

Albert is now being cared for by a “licensed caregiver” until he is “appropriately transported for permanent care,” the department said.

“Analysis of additional evidence seized during the warrant and consultation with a licensed veterinarian will determine future charges,” the department said in the post.

See also  The Tennessee floods killed at least 22 people and left dozens missing

Belong to any animal Classified as “dangerous animal”. (Includes Alligators) Illegal in New York unless owned Dangerous animal license Department of Environmental Protection. The license requires owners to have “facilities with adequate training, experience and necessary safeguards” for each dangerous animal they own.

The city of Hamburg is located in Erie County, New York, about 20 miles south of Buffalo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

US says Hamas' “Number 3” dead in Israeli strike

March 19, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

Nearly 25 million people in the U.S. are under a frost warning

March 18, 2024 Winston Hale
2 min read

They sell fake IDs to Venezuelans looking for work in Colorado

March 18, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

This was the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana groups

March 19, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

This is the new minimum age at which you can use WhatsApp starting April 11

March 19, 2024 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Honduras urges 'transformation of economic model' to achieve food security

March 19, 2024 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

US says Hamas' “Number 3” dead in Israeli strike

March 19, 2024 Winston Hale