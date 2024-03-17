Cuban lives in his car, helping and saving to get his family to America

A Cuban immigrant He not only prepared the conditions for the arrival of his wife and daughter, but also showed how to live in his car in order to save money and help his family on the island.

A Video Shared by the comedian Lime Blanco A Cuban immigrant living in the U.S. is homeless and has all his belongings in his car, where he sleeps and cooks.

While making soup in a rice cooker, Cuba explains to Lemay that he wants to live in such a situation to help his family by sending “a little money” or saving it properly once he is reunited with his wife. daughter

“I'm saving. I don't have family in America. My wife and my little girl are coming, thank God,” said the man, showing how he was able to cook using a power converter to connect the pot (which runs on 110V) to a 12V car battery.

According to his words, there are many people living in similar situations. “We live in cars because we help our family and everyone we can. We do it from the heart. Things are bad in America like everywhere else. So be thankful.”

Recently sending encouragement to the comedian He agreed to end his aid program to the CubansThe immigrant asked him not to give up and continued his “Christ Changing Lives” ministry.

Last Friday, after receiving a new attack against him inside Cuba, the comedian said he asked the authorities to legalize his program to help the Cuban people, thanks to which many in need received donations ranging from houses to household goods and food.

“Pray for Christ's life-changing ministry because they keep attacking us. “It seems that helping is no longer seen as good,” said the artist, confessing his dream to “become a pastor of a church to teach that there is more blessing in giving than in receiving.”

The Cuban immigrant, apparently a pastor of a religious congregation, told Lima that he considered himself a pastor and shared his difficult experience in America with him so that he would not feel alone in his work. “See why you can't give up?” said.

“Look Limey, I'm going to send you this video, your critics see many of us sending money anonymously to solve their problems, and be thankful we sent it to them. happiness We are an army of self-sacrificing people, who are with you against all odds,” said the migrant.

“And don't heed those who point at you brother, don't heed them. Leave it in God's hands, that's all,” he concluded.

On previous occasions Blanco had announced the possible end of his plan. In 2022, he experienced a complaint from his mother Cuban woman goes to Italy to get treatment for eye cancer That he could not be helped in Cuba. The allegation made the comedian nervous, but People's support encouraged him To continue his ministry of “Christ Changing Lives”.