March 19, 2024

They sell fake IDs to Venezuelans looking for work in Colorado

Winston Hale March 18, 2024 2 min read
An example of false documents sold to immigrants in Denver. CBS

CBS News Colorado investigators have uncovered a scheme that preys on immigrants in Denver and can victimize innocent Americans for identity theft, while city, state and federal agencies lose income tax revenue.

By CBS News

Criminals print and sell fake identification documents — such as Social Security and permanent resident cards — to immigrants looking for documents to find work.

Nearly 40,000 immigrants from South and Central America crossed rivers and forests to reach Denver. Many of the immigrants told CBS News Colorado that they felt they had no choice but to buy false documents or else they would not be able to find work to feed their families.

In an interview translated from Spanish, the Venezuelan immigrant told CBS News Colorado, “It's everybody's problem. “Everybody, I mean, all the immigrants who come, all the immigrants. The first document is this (fake).”

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, fled Venezuela after saying the military raided his home, assaulted him and his wife and threatened to kill him.

“They are going to kill me for everything I know about the government, for what my father knows and for not wanting to continue under the orders of the Maduro regime,” he said.

When he arrived in Denver, he says, he was approached about buying fake IDs for both a Social Security card and a green card at a total cost of $120. After the person decides to buy the cards and places the order, he says the cards are ready the next day.

read more CBS News

See also  ICE expedites deportation of entire families

