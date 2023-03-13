March 13, 2023

At least 8 dead after boat capsizes in San Diego County, California

Winston Hale March 13, 2023 1 min read

(CNN) — At least eight people died after a boat capsized off Black Beach in San Diego County, California, authorities said, including one person who responded to the scene around 11:30 p.m. local time Saturday, and one person in another bunk boat, a smaller one. A fishing boat powered by an outboard motor called 911 to report casualties in the water, according to the San Diego Fire and Rescue Department.

The first rescuers were unable to access the beach due to high tides and had to wade through “waist deep water,” the report said.

Authorities say several people have died on San Diego beaches, and crews are searching for victims.

Lifeguards initially saw only seven bodies, but later found another with the help of U.S. Customs and Border Protection air and sea operations, the department said.

The bodies were taken to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to the report.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident, including the Fire Department, San Diego Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Coast Guard, the agency said.

The Coast Guard and Border Security Force will hold a joint press conference on Sunday regarding the incident, officials said.

