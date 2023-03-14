(CNN) — If you’re using pie day as an excuse to eat cake, there’s a lot more to know about pie.

Here you can find out why we care about March 14th Pi and its celebration day.

What is pie?

Pi is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, or approximately 3.14.

What is Pi Day?

Pi Day occurs on March 14th because in the US the date is written as 3/14. If you’re a math buff, celebrate the day at exactly 1:59 or so in the evening to get the first six numbers of pi, 3.14159.

March 14th is Albert Einstein’s birthday.

History of Pie Day?

Physicist Larry Shaw started Pi Day in 1988 at the Exploratorium in San Francisco to celebrate popular numbers and mathematics.

In 2009, the US House of Representatives passed a resolution to recognize Pi Day.

Who invented the bag?

The mathematical concept of pi has been around for thousands of years, but it became known through Greek writing in the 18th century. Philosopher William Jones began using this notation in 1706, but it was popularized by mathematician Leonhard Euler.

Why is pie important?

Unless you’re a mathematician or scientist, you probably don’t come across Pi very often. But Pi is essential for calculations in mathematics, engineering, construction, physics and space exploration.

Does the pie ever end?

Like our love for cake, pie is boundless. Its exact value can never be calculated and it does not seem to have a form.

Here is the pie for the digit 10,000 If you want to recite it.

Who is the record holder in pie recitation?

Rajveer Meena holds the record for reading the highest number of decimal places in pi. In 2015, Meena recited 70,000 decimal places blindfolded. It took almost 10 hours.

To know more about Pi, visit www.piday.org.