More than 1,100 flights have been canceled in the US as the winter storm moves northeast

(CNN Spanish) —More than 1,100 flights were canceled and thousands more delayed in the United States on Tuesday as a winter storm packed with heavy snow, wind and coastal flooding moved northeast.

By 7 p.m. Miami time, 1,150 flights to or from the United States had been canceled, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. More than 4,700 flights were delayed.

New York LaGuardia International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport had about 300 cancellations. Newark Liberty International Airport reported nearly 150 cancellations as of 7 p.m. local time.

Boston Logan advised travelers to check flight status with their airlines before traveling to the airport.

Newark Liberty International Airport asked travelers to check with their airlines before traveling to the airport to allow for additional travel time.

“A wintry mix of snow and rain is expected in the NJ/NY metro area. These conditions, along with strong winds, will cause hazardous travel conditions,” Newark Airport tweeted Tuesday.

Delta Air Lines issued a weather waiver for flights in the Northeast this Tuesday and Wednesday. American, United, Southwest, JetBlue and Spirit also offer offers that allow passengers to reschedule at no charge for a certain period of time.

A “nor’easter” (a term used to refer to a storm that moves along the East Coast of the United States and typically has strong northeasterly coastal winds) is expected to bring heavy snow, high winds and flooding in the Northeast, affecting travel. causing widespread power outages.

Meanwhile, another atmospheric river is impacting California, already ravaged by storms.

As of Tuesday, more than 30 million people were under a flood watch in California and more than 20 million along the East Coast.

What if the flight is cancelled?

Avoid getting stuck at the airport

As bad as it is to find out your flight is long delayed or worse, canceled, it’s better to find it and make further arrangements from the comfort of your home or hotel room. there.

You can sign up for free text alerts from airlines about flight status when you buy your ticket or download your flight app. You can directly put the flight and flight number into the Google search bar to get your flight status.

If you are already there

Experts recommend getting to the flight agents’ counter as quickly as possible and being prepared to multitask while you’re in line.

Call the airline while you wait. Depending on where you are in the queue, getting to the call center can be quick, says Scott Keys, founder Scott’s Cheap Flights.

