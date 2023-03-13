The firefighter lost his entire family in the fire and is now donating organs to save lives

Walter Stewart, a firefighter who lost his entire family in a fireDonate the organs of their relatives.
It was her sons Emory Day-Stewart, 2, and daughter Autumn Day-Stewart, 9, who died Friday, the Cook County Coroner’s Office said.
Earlier, Summer Day-Stewart, 36, was pronounced dead Thursday night, and her son Ezra Stewart, 7, died Wednesday in a fire that occurred on Tuesday, March 7.
A fire that claimed the lives of a firefighter’s family
Stewart, who has been a firefighter for nearly three years, was working Tuesday, March 7, around 9 p.m. 55 truck in Old Norwood Park when they learned of the fire at his Montclair home in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue, firefighters and a spokeswoman for Chicago Fire Union Local 2 said.
Stewart rushed home as best he could and attempted to revive his wife with CPR, but Summer was pronounced dead Thursday night.
Meanwhile, her son Ezra Stewart, 7, died hours earlier on Wednesday, March 8.
Emory and Autumn died Friday from smoke inhalation injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office.
Firefighters said the fire started in the home’s kitchen.
This may interest you:
1/12
Around 2:30 p.m., the Chicago Fire Department was called to a fire at the 6248 block of Stewart Avenue at the intersection of Englewood Avenue. Firefighters had to call in reinforcements and additional equipment to put out the fire.
2/12
debt: Maria Perellesa
3/12
debt: Chicago Fire Department.
Click here to continue to the gallery
4/12
debt: Maria Perellesa
5/12
The fire created an uproar among religious communities who lamented the damage to the temple.
6/12
debt: Maria Perellesa
Click here to continue to the gallery
7/12
debt: Chicago Fire Department.
8/12
debt: Maria Perellesa
9/12
debt: Maria Perellesa
Click here to continue to the gallery
10/12
debt: Maria Perellesa
eleven/12
debt: Chicago Fire Department.
12/12
It is reported that the fire has spread again this Saturday morning. Officials have not determined the causes, although they indicated that it is common for fires to rekindle after large-scale incidents like the one recorded on Friday. The fire on Saturday was not large.
“Music ninja. Analyst. Typical coffee lover. Travel evangelist. Proud explorer.”
More Stories
Fallout of Criminal Gangs Who Cheated US Embassy in Visa Process: Here’s What They Did
Denied for lack of information? You have this deadline to solve it – El Financiero
How did a band manage to trick the US embassy through visa procedures?