The firefighter lost his entire family in the fire and is now donating organs to save lives

March 13, 2023

Walter Stewart, a firefighter who lost his entire family in a fireDonate the organs of their relatives.

It was her sons Emory Day-Stewart, 2, and daughter Autumn Day-Stewart, 9, who died Friday, the Cook County Coroner’s Office said.

Earlier, Summer Day-Stewart, 36, was pronounced dead Thursday night, and her son Ezra Stewart, 7, died Wednesday in a fire that occurred on Tuesday, March 7.

A fire that claimed the lives of a firefighter’s family

Stewart, who has been a firefighter for nearly three years, was working Tuesday, March 7, around 9 p.m. 55 truck in Old Norwood Park when they learned of the fire at his Montclair home in the 2500 block of North Rutherford Avenue, firefighters and a spokeswoman for Chicago Fire Union Local 2 said.

Stewart rushed home as best he could and attempted to revive his wife with CPR, but Summer was pronounced dead Thursday night.

Meanwhile, her son Ezra Stewart, 7, died hours earlier on Wednesday, March 8.

Emory and Autumn died Friday from smoke inhalation injuries, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Firefighters said the fire started in the home’s kitchen.

