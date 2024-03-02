As of today WhatsApp will not be updated on these mobile phones. Check the list!

Find out which mobile phone models will no longer be compatible with the popular messaging app WhatsApp starting today, March 1, and what steps you can take if your device is one of them. Don't be left wondering and check if your device is on the affected list.

Starting March 1, all smartphones running Android versions lower than 5.0 or iOS 12 will no longer be compatible with WhatsApp. So, if you find yourself in this situation, it's time to take action and see what you can do about it.

Last October, WhatsApp modified its help page to update the minimum technical requirements for using its messaging service. As a result, many Android and iPhone devices that do not meet these requirements will not be compatible with the messaging app as of today.

WhatsApp will not work on these mobile phones

Below we show you a list of 35 phone models that will not be able to use WhatsApp as of March 1. Currently, to use WhatsApp, you need a device running Android 5.0 or higher, or an iPhone running iOS 12 or higher. However, as of March 1, many phone models will no longer meet these requirements.

The mobile phones that will not be compatible with WhatsApp are the following:

Samsung: Samsung Galaxy Core, Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy Ace 2, Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, Samsung Galaxy Trend II and Samsung Galaxy

Apple: iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus

LG: LG Optimus L3 II Duo, LG Optimus L5 II, LG Optimus F5, LG Optimus L7II, LG Optimus L5 Duo, LG Optimus L7 Duo, LG Optimus F3, LG Optimus L3 II, LG G Optimus F3Q, LG Optimus L2 II, LG Optimus L4 II, LG Optimus F6, LG Enact, LG Lucid 2, LG Optimus F7

Huawei: Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend G740, and Huawei Ascend D2

Sony: Sony Xperia M

Lenovo: Lenovo A820

ZTE: ZTE V956, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand Memo

Other brands: Faea F1THL W8, Wiko Cink Five, Winko Darknight, Archos 53 Platinum